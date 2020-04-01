Drake in isolation away from his adorable son Adonis: misses him as "crazy,quot;

%MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d11% %MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d12%

The COVID-19 quarantine keeps loving father Drake away from his son Adonis, and an internal report claims he's only driving him crazy because of how much he misses him. In other words, being isolated from the boy is really difficult for the rapper, but at the same time, it turns out that is what led him to finally share those adorable photos of him with his fans!

Everyone was dying to meet Drake's son, but it took a deadly virus to share some photos of the beautiful baby.

%MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d13% %MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d14%

As you may know, Drake and Adonis were actually very close to each other, as the star is quarantined in Toronto, close to where he and his mother are also isolated.

%MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d15% %MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d16%

However, due to the fact that Drake had contact with Kevin Durant, who tested positive for coronavirus, he is no longer able to leave his home, at the moment he is completely isolated.

Obviously, that means he can't spend time with little Adonis at the moment either, and a source tells HollywoodLife that it's really difficult for him to do that! Drake misses his son very much!

‘Your two weeks (of self-isolation) ended today (April 1). But I could wait a little longer to see Adonis, just as a precaution. I would never forgive him if I put Adonis at risk, "the source said.

Ad %MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d31% %MINIFYHTML3486d4d104d11be8bb401f8802edb95d31%

They went on to explain that "He is used to being able to see Adonis when he wants to, and being in self isolation is really driving him crazy." Drake and Sophie agreed that now was a good time to shed some light on the world. There is nothing that brings more light to Drake's life than his son. Now, more than ever, he wants to make sure that people know where he is as a parent. He wants his son to have as normal a life as possible, but he likes to share it with his fans to demonstrate how much it means to him. "



Post views:

0 0