Dr. Phil continues during the coronavirus, tells Pols to "shut up and let the scientists speak" – Deadline

Dr. Phil, also known as Phil McGraw, has had a regular presence on television screens and online since the coronavirus outbreak. With a master's degree in experimental psychology and a doctorate in clinical psychology, she has been helping her guests and viewers deal with the emotional aspects of the pandemic.

His CBS daytime show was one of the first to film without an audience and closed studio production. But it has stayed in the air, essentially nonstop, as he and executive producer Carla Pennington switched to news mode. Recording on his iPad from his Beverly Hills home with guests joining through Zoom, the show was recorded in largely real-time, covering topics ranging from mental health and parenting to addiction management and isolation.

Additionally, McGraw has been hosting live Facebook and Instagram sessions as well as snippets on TikTok.

DEADLINE: How have the last few weeks been for you? It feels like you are busier than ever.

PHIL McGRAW: It really has been a very busy time, yesterday I recorded three shows from home and started filming at 10:30 a.m. and I didn't finish until 6 p.m. I also did a podcast too. This is Dr phil From the kitchen, I have a one-man team: my wife Robin, she is doing the lighting, the cameras, she does her hair and makeup, the wardrobe with a good attitude. In fact, I'm only filming on an iPhone or iPad depending on what's going on. The cameras on these devices are amazing, they take a very nice picture and Robin got me a bunch of mirrors with lights on and set them up, and it's really amazing. I have a teleprompter, I have Carla and a supervising producer and the producer who is really doing the show, they all come together for Zoom, and then there is John Perry, who is directing and has the patience of Job. We have set up a Zoom session for all staff and crew and then another Zoom session where we place the guests in a green room and then transfer them to the active camera when it is time to leave. We've reduced it to a pretty good style.

DEADLINE: What has that process been like from filming the show on Paramount to Phil's kitchen?

Pennington: It was a pretty radical process because we wanted to follow the guidelines and close. Everyone in town has had to react to the ever-changing patterns, and Phil is a mental health expert, so staying in the dark and sitting in pajamas didn't make sense to us, so we got together. So, we discovered how to record in Zoom and seed it. CBS in New York was having such problems, the broadcast center was closing, so we had to figure out how to feed the show. We have an amazing staff and we were able to do it in a couple of days and now we have a good system. Everyone at home wants to talk to PhIl with great anxiety.

McGRAW: We have never been through something like this. From a psychological perspective, my attitude was that this is the biggest challenge, psychologically as a nation, that we have faced since 9/11. My attitude was that this was the worst time in the world for Dr. Phil to be silent. We have spent all this time building this relationship with the country, when we have these disasters like September 11, which happened to the entire country but was (largely) in one place, and the hurricanes, which hit Miami or New Orleans, then the rest of the country can focus on that place and we come together. But here, it is each state, each town, each city and we are told not to unite but to keep separate. So what we are doing is uniting by staying separate. It is a challenge that generates loneliness and depression, then the pressure of economic collapse is added around everyone's ear, where they have lost their jobs but still have their mortgage or lease and children to feed and on top of that. I have three or four children at home and I have become a home school teacher and a computer and I have to do three or four study plans with a computer. What could go wrong?

DEADLINE: You made the decision to stay on television instead of moving online like other people did. How was that?

Pennington: It was definitely a challenge. For us to just make a cartoon, it didn't make much sense because there is so much to say. He wore many hats during the first shows. I'm not very good at math, but suddenly I had to countdown Phil's ear, giving him time for the segments; I was a script supervisor and AD, but it worked and we all came together and made it happen because it's something important. It's not exactly the prettiest show, but it's a talk show and Phil knows how to deliver a message and I've never seen a country that needs that message more. I'm glad we were able to do it. We have an editing system set up at home, but we've set it up in a way that we don't really have to edit much, making it much easier.

DEADLINE: Are you able to have a long-term vision of the show or are you doing it day by day?

McGRAW: At this moment, everything has been framed in the challenges posed by COVID-19, but we are really dealing with human functioning. The fear of illness and the pressure of financial stress and the tension brought on by bonding and being on top of each other for long periods of time are human functioning problems of stress, loneliness, anxiety, all of those things that are common. The situation highlights the challenges to human experience. We are dealing with the things that we usually deal with, they are only being framed by the virus. I have always said "crises do not make heroes, crises show who you really are". If someone turns out to be a hero in a crisis, he was a hero waiting for a crisis. If they turn out to be a real jerk, they were a jerk waiting for a stage.

DEADLINE: You've talked to some of these assholes like the influential wannabe who licked a toilet bowl for publicity that threatened to spit on you.

McGRAWOMG, if my brain was lard, I couldn't grease the pan. She was simply amazing.

DEADLINE: It seems that now is the return of the expert, something that we have not necessarily said in recent years. Do you agree?

McGRAW: I am not an immunologist, I am not an expert in infectious diseases, but since I have the profile that I have, I have access to the best people in the world and I will tell them what they are saying to me without any political turn. , without agenda. I hate when I turn on Fox News or CNN and hear people beat the political drum around all of this, that's so frustrating for me, I just want to tell politicians "shut up and let the scientists do the talking." What I'm doing is giving people the facts as we know them and that's a moving target because this is a new virus and we're learning about it every day and some things that we were talking about a couple of weeks ago, Now you can add something to it and that will continue. We do not need to politicize this.

DEADLINE: Several of the nightly hosts, from Jimmy Fallon to James Corden, have spoken about the need to entertain people during this crisis. How important is laughter right now?

McGRAW: They are all my friends. Those guys are really important right now. We need to stop thinking about this, we need laughs, and we need to watch sitcoms and see something on Netflix that was recorded six months ago before all of this happened. We should not be obsessed with this and I hope we can get to the point where we can air some shows that were filmed before all of this started reminding people of human functioning before showing that we will return to that. We need to find some laughs, I love the memes we are seeing and the jokes about people hoarding toilet paper. People ask "how can you joke at a time like this?" Better joke at a time like this or you'll go crazy.

DEADLINE: In addition to the CBS show, you will appear on TikTok and Instagram and Facebook. Are there platforms you are not on?

McGRAW: I am sure there are; I didn't even hear about TikTok until a month ago. My social team said "we want to put you on TikTok" and I said "now I am timed doing everything" but, apparently, it is a new application. I'm not exactly a tech savvy, but anywhere you can find people right now to send them a message, whether it's to put a smile on them or give them the information they need, we need to use all of that. That's why I'm doing Facebook and Instagram live every morning, chatting by the fire to tell people about the show that day and the things that have been in the news. Wherever you can send the message to pay attention to your mental hygiene as well as your physical hygiene, that goes hand in hand. because if you neglect it, it can cause as much damage in your life as the virus itself, we have to take care of our mental health.

DEADLINE: We all know that we should wash our hands well. What is the 20 second hand wash for your mind?

McGRAW: You have to unzip a few times during the day. If people really do it meditatively, they recover and cleanse their minds and release their bodies from tension, clench their fists and relax, inhale for three seconds and exhale for six seconds, 10 times in a row. That calms your body. You can do it for 10 minutes and the effects last between eight and 10 hours, so if you do it twice a day, it can have a profound effect on the accumulation of stress and lactic acid; It really has a lasting effect.

DEADLINE: Do you ever miss the simplest stories of cat fishing and wanting to be like the Kardashians?

McGRAW: Those were certainly easier and now I look back and sometimes I ask Carla "can we do something different for a couple of days?" Now I would like some of those stories.

DEADLINE: Do you have to die to be in front of your audience again?

McGRAW: It is interesting for Dr phil – I am not talking about me in the third person, I mean the television entity: our audience is very different. Many shows in Los Angeles will stop a bus in Hollywood and Vine and say that anyone wants to watch a television show. Our audience is reserved six to nine months in advance, our audience is passionate and engaged and is an important part of what we do because we talk about the things that matter to people who care. People who come in, look every day for the last 20 years, to come and be in the audience is the highlight. They feel the pain and victory of our guests. The energy and the buy-in in the room is very special.