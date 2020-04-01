Dr. Anthony Fauci Positive of Coronavirus Cure Claims by Netflix Physician for "Pandemic" – Deadline

The man who has become the voice of reason and science in the White House daily coronavirus briefings today was circumspect of a statement by one of the Pandemic doctors of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

"I don't know this specific person, what they are doing, but I can tell you that there is a lot of activity focused on passive transfer of antibodies in the form of convalescent plasma," replied Dr. Anthony Fauci. Frontline question this afternoon from John Roberts of Fox News about the claims widely covered by Dr. Jacob Glanville, who he saw in the first season of the recently released Netflix series.

"This is an old concept," added the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for a long time about the Distributed Bio CEO's efforts to mutate a series of antibodies that were successful in fighting the SARS outbreak nearly 20 years ago. .

"In fact, immunology was born decades and decades ago with the concept of giving a passive transfer of serum to an individual to protect them from infection," said media expert Fauci when President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence endorsed it on Tuesday. in the executive mansion. "Therefore, I wouldn't be surprised if he and other people are investigating this. It is the right thing to do."

It is certainly somewhat timely, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 are close to 1 million worldwide and have seen more than 40,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

Appears in release of six episodes on January 22 Pandemic: how to prevent an outbreak Docuseries, Glanville, based in Golden State, said today on a New Zealand radio show that "we have developed them in our laboratory, so they now very vigorously block and stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 ) ".

Previously, with the caveat that his possible fast-acting vaccine would only protect people for 8 to 10 weeks, bioengineer and computational immunologist Dr. Glanville had tweeted some of the science at stake:

Clearly no stranger to the media glare, Dr. Glanville also turned to his curlyjunglejake Instagram account to note that Dr. Fauci had addressed him, though not by name:

"The last game changer in this will be a shot," Fauci said with little euphemism earlier in today's briefing. "In the same way as a vaccine for other diseases that were scourges in the past, which we don't even care about now," he said as POTUS, 73, nodded behind him.

"The vaccine is on target, we are still in Phase 1," Dr. Fauci told an America used to instant results. "I think we are on target for a year, a year and a half."

There are approximately 186,000 cases of the new coronavirus in the United States. USA And about 3,600 deaths today, according to the Center for Disease Control.