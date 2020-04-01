Donald Trump talks about buying American cars and creating jobs during a global health pandemic

Roommates, we are all looking forward to troubled times, and it looks like all of you are back on Twitter! We are in the midst of a global health pandemic, which is expected to last for months, and Donnie Trump apparently has some "good news,quot; of his own.

In a tweet, Donald Trump takes a break from coronavirus updates and gives us some news he's very proud of. According to him, Americans will be able to buy more American cars at more affordable prices, which in turn will create more jobs.

Great news! American families will now be able to buy safer, more affordable and greener cars with our new SAFE VEHICLE RULE. Get rid of those old insecure pots. Build better and safer American cars and create American jobs. Buy American! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

My Administration is helping US auto workers. USA By replacing Obama's failed Emission Rule. Impossible to meet your Green New Deal standard; Lots of unnecessary and expensive fines for car buyers! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

My proposal to politically correct car companies would lower the average price of a car to consumers by more than $ 3,500, while making cars substantially safer. Engines would work better. Positive impact on the environment! Silly executives! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

Trump has announced that, amid the coronavirus outbreak, his administration is working to help auto workers in the United States with his new proposal. Apparently, the proposal would lower the average price of a car by more than $ 3,500 and make American cars safer.

The gag is … we are in a confinement! People are confused why they need cars because we can't get out, and many people are working from home or have been laid off, as companies are closing! We are not quite sure why Trump's approach has changed so dramatically, but we can only hope that he is just trying to rebuild the economy in the midst of this crazy time.

As previously reported, Trump declared guidelines for social distancing at the national level, which he recently extended until April 30. He decided to extend the restrictions based on criticism from public health experts, who are increasingly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus.

So sit down, Roomies, because we'll be in a little bit longer.