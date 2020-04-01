Don Lemon mourns for friend Chris Cuomo with coronavirus

Amidst his coronavirus diagnosis and the resulting quarantine, Chris CuomoColleagues miss him and support him.
On Tuesday, the 49-year-old CNN presenter publicly announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," the journalist wrote in a note shared on Instagram. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who later tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids anymore (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm in quarantine in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I will be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "
At night, fellow CNN host Lemon gift He took his transmission as usual, although it is true that he was "distracted,quot;. CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga, who was also live on the show, Lemon consoled, saying, "You're trying to be stoic and focus on the headlines: it's tough, it's tough."
"I also feel for Chris and I know he is difficult for you and we all fight and support him tonight."
Wiping her eyes with a handkerchief, Lemon said to her and the viewers, "I said I wasn't going to do this. Jesus. He's probably sitting at home laughing at me. So here's the thing, when I walk into work every day : Chris and I are very good friends, we live close to each other, so when I go to work every day, I have to walk where Chris is, so I usually go to his office and then I say, you know, what is doing. Sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello. "
"Anyway, he's just not here and we have this great relationship," she added before drying her tears again.
Golodryga recalled working with ABC on Cuomo and he was one of the first to congratulate her on her pregnancy, noting that it meant she was healthy.
"Speaking of health, I don't know anyone else who is healthier than Chris and therefore it was good to see his face on television tonight," he said.
"We don't have the test data to make real sense of our reality beyond what we know is the face for an overwhelming number of people who get sick, and that face is mine," he said when the program started. "I had a scary, positive result, yes, as you can imagine, but I'm better than you. My concern is what I could have put in my family, just as you would. That hurts me much more than anything the virus can do. "
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW.
