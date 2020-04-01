Don Lemon mourns for friend Chris Cuomo with coronavirus

Amidst his coronavirus diagnosis and the resulting quarantine, Chris CuomoColleagues miss him and support him.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old CNN presenter publicly announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "Soooo in these difficult times that seem to be getting more difficult and complicated every day, I discovered that I am positive for the coronavirus," the journalist wrote in a note shared on Instagram. "I have been exposed to people in the past few days who later tested positive and I had a fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I don't give it to the kids anymore (my wife) Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this disease! I'm in quarantine in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem happy!) I will be doing my shows from here. We will all get through this by being smart, tough and united! "

%MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1313% %MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1314%

At night, fellow CNN host Lemon gift He took his transmission as usual, although it is true that he was "distracted,quot;. CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga, who was also live on the show, Lemon consoled, saying, "You're trying to be stoic and focus on the headlines: it's tough, it's tough."

%MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1315% %MINIFYHTML61d440e12cd6fef18167187cc23aaa1316%

"I also feel for Chris and I know he is difficult for you and we all fight and support him tonight."