Don Lemon mourns for Chris Cuomo amid his diagnosis of coronavirus

The coronavirus has swept across the globe, and many governments strongly advise citizens to stay behind doors, and others ban meetings altogether. It is clear that the virus does not discriminate either, considering that around a dozen celebrities and artists have contracted the disease.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with the coronavirus. ME! Online claims that many of his co-workers and acquaintances have been supporting him, including Don Lemon, who recently became visibly emotional about it.

This Tuesday, the 49-year-old presenter revealed to the world that he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a social media post, Cuomo explained that during these "difficult times," he became even more challenging as he discovered he has the coronavirus.

Cuomo said in his post earlier this week that he had come into contact with other people who contracted the disease, and subsequently started noticing all kinds of coronavirus symptoms, including chills, shortness of breath, etc.

Later that night on television, his fellow host, Don Lemon, was broadcasting in front of the world and admitted that he was "distracted." CNN analyst Bianna Golodryga, also living on the show, consoled the host and told him to "focus on the headlines."

Lemon, while wiping his eyes with a handkerchief, joked that Cuomo was probably at home laughing at him. The host goes on to explain that he and Cuomo are actually good friends and live very close to each other.

According to Don, he often stops by Cuomo's place to say hi and even brings his dogs along sometimes. As noted above, Cuomo is not the only public figure to have caught the deadly virus.

Stars like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Prince Charles, and many others have captured COVID-19. Some have even died for him, including Andrew Jack, who passed away earlier this week after hiring COVID-19. Jack is best known for his appearances in the Star Wars franchise and also for being a dialect trainer.



