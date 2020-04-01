Don Lemon is thrilled on the air as he discusses Chris Cuomo's coronavirus diagnosis

On Tuesday, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had experienced fever, chills, and shortness of breath. However, he felt good and announced that he would still be hosting his show, but from the basement of his home.

On Tuesday night, during his broadcast, Don Lemon and CNN Senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga spoke about how the pandemic would affect tenants and homeowners. And during their discussion, Don couldn't help but get a little excited at the thought of his coworker and friend Chris.

Don said, "Sorry, I said I wasn't going to do this. Jesus! He's probably home laughing at me."

He continued: “Chris and I are very good friends, we live close to each other, and when I go to work every day I have to walk where Chris is. Usually I go to his office, sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello. ”

Before their discussion with Bianna Golodryga, Don spoke to Chris and they shared a few laughs about their situation. Don jokingly asked where Chris's suit was, and Chris replied, "I'm too sick." Cristina said it didn't seem right to me to be sick in a funeral suit. It's a lot like what could be buried. "

Don then asked if his wife Christina went down to the basement to decorate and help him get dressed. Chris replied, “No, no. No one will come near me. Those stairs are a prohibited area. Even the dogs don't come. "

This is when you meet your boys! When you betray your friends and vice versa in the worst situations. @donlemon I see you man This is how I also roll. And I know @ChrisCuomo I loved it too. Incredible. Never lose your sense of humor !!! @CNN pic.twitter.com/Tkq3u5ANdA – Dave Ross (@drosssports) April 1, 2020

