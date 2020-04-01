Dolly Parton will read to children every Thursday through her imagination library due to the coronavirus pandemic – Good night with Dolly

Dolly Parton is known for her charitable nature, as she is for her beautiful singing voice. And now, the 74-year-old philanthropist has found another way to give back to children who face uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. E.T. Dolly Parton will read a selected book from her Imagination Library live on YouTube and on her official website. The Imagination Library is a philanthropic love project inspired by the illiteracy of her suffering father. The free program sends preselected books to children ages 2 to 5. The program has expanded worldwide and many parents are delighted to present high-quality reading to their children. Earlier this week, Dolly announced through her social media platforms that the "Good Night with Dolly,quot; program will begin on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Dolly Parton launched The Imagination Library in 1995 and the program has reached millions of children and encouraged parents to spend quality time with their children reading together.

Now, those children who know "Miss Dolly,quot; as the woman who sends them books will be able to hear her read the selections out loud.

Dolly Parton has used her social media platforms to share messages of faith and hope during the Coronavirus pandemic when many people feel lost, desperate and dejected.

You may see the video announcement that Dolly made when she talks about "Good night with Dolly,quot; in the following video player.

As the Coronavirus pandemic has closed schools across the country, many parents have been quarantined or self-isolated in their homes with their children all day. Some school districts are having spring break now, while others are implementing online distance learning. Many parents find themselves in new and unexplored territory, and Dolly Parton hopes that her tale Good Night With Dolly will help parents and children have a brief respite from the pandemic.

In addition to providing tangible forms of help, Dolly Parton has encouraged people to continue to trust God during this difficult time and has suggested to people that when this is over there will be many lessons learned.



