Dolly Parton Supports Coronavirus Cure Research With $ 1 Million Donation

Dolly parton It continues its efforts to assist in the coronavirus crisis by donating $ 1 million (£ 807,000) to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19.

The country music icon promised the sum to doctors in Nashville, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee's private research school, on Wednesday, April 1, as he urged others who are financially secure to consider doing the same.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "My old friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, who has been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting strides towards researching the coronavirus for a cure."

"I am making a $ 1 million donation to Vanderbilt for that research and to encourage people who can afford it."

Hitmaker "Jolene" signed the note, "Keep the Faith, Dolly."

Parton's act of kindness won the praise of his famous admirers, with Reese witherspoon commenting: "Dolly, you never cease to amaze me with your generosity and incredible spirit!"

"angel of the earth", commented the singer Kacey Musgraves, how Goldie hawn gushed out, "Angel you are".

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds, Arnold schwarzenegger Y Angelina Jolie They are among the stars who also made donations of $ 1 million to coronavirus-related causes.

In addition to funding the research, Parton is doing his part to help comfort the children through a daily video of "Goodnight with Dolly," during which he reads a series of children's books.

The 74-year-old man also took a moment on Tuesday to share a thank you message to the first responders "around the world," thanking them for sacrificing their time and putting their own health at risk to help "people in need in this moment ".

He added: "I know it is easy for us to sit at home and watch you on TV and feel sorry for you (for) what you are going through, but we are at war and you are on the front line."

"We just want you to know that we are praying for you and we appreciate you more than you can imagine."