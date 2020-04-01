Doctor's Note: Why do young people die of coronavirus? The | Health

"You are not invincible." That was Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), was harshly warning young people earlier this month.

He didn't bite down on the words. "This virus could take you to the hospital for weeks, or even kill you … people under the age of 50 make up a significant proportion of patients requiring hospitalization," he added.

%MINIFYHTML8480aed7be78d5c45596a5cb33fbf00211% %MINIFYHTML8480aed7be78d5c45596a5cb33fbf00212%

This was in contrast to all the information that suggested that only older patients or those with underlying health conditions were at severe risk of developing coronavirus complications, including life-threatening pneumonia.

Unfortunately, it has already been proven to be right. This week, a baby was reported to have died from the virus in the US state of Illinois. It is still unclear if there were underlying health conditions in that case. Meanwhile, a previously healthy teenager died late last week in Los Angeles after contracting the virus. In the UK, two teenagers were reported to have died after succumbing to the coronavirus – one was 19 and the other was 13, with no known underlying health problems.

Studies of the outbreak so far show that eight out of 10 patients suffering from a severe case of coronavirus will be over 65 years of age. But two will be younger. And when you multiply that on a global scale, there are many young people who could be victims of the COVID-19 virus.

People under the age of 50 are supposed to have a healthier immune system than older people. This means that their bodies should recognize a foreign agent, such as the coronavirus, fairly quickly after it enters their cells and start producing antibodies to fight it.

Before the virus has had time to cause any of the serious respiratory problems and unpleasant pneumonias in their lungs, their immune systems should have fought them, and they should be on the road to recovery, suffering only from fever, dry cough and fatigue. .

Ironically though, it's youth The immune system may become the problem in some people, and this is what was confirmed to have happened in at least some of the cases of young people who die after contracting coronavirus.

As the immune system recognizes and prepares to attack the virus, unknown and harmless little genetic or environmental factors can cause the immune system to speed up.

More doctor's notes:

Inflammatory cells called cytokines, which help produce a hostile environment for infection, triggered a chain event called a "cytokine storm." This is an overreaction by the immune system, and it is not common.

What this means is that the immune system cannot shut down once it has built enough defense against the virus. Inflammation caused by the immune system continues at an accelerated and uncontrolled rate and floods the lungs with fluid, making it difficult to breathe.

This liquid attracts a feeding frenzy of bacteria that are normally kept under control. These now multiply exponentially, and the lungs fill with pus. This causes pneumonia, which requires urgent hospitalization.

A prolonged cytokine storm will eventually shut your breath completely. The airways become blocked and the cells no longer absorb oxygen properly.

Doctors caring for these patients must strike a balance as they will have to prescribe medications to suppress their immune systems to stop the overreaction, but not shut them down completely, so they can continue to fight the infection. At the same time, these patients need help breathing with a ventilator until their lungs are working properly again.

The threat to health workers.

We have also seen several younger, healthier doctors and nurses in need of hospital coronavirus treatment. In Italy alone, more than 50 doctors have died from the disease.

The theory, here, is different from the "cytokine storm,quot; explanation. With healthcare workers, repeated exposure to the virus through treatment of multiple patients is believed to be causing the problem.

These health professionals have been exposed to a high "viral load,quot; due to repeated and excessive exposure to the virus. This means that the immune system has failed to overcome the initial virus these doctors were exposed to before being exposed to it again, usually the same day.

The duration and frequency of your exposure to the virus can make it hard for your immune system to keep up. This high viral load can therefore overwhelm the immune system and these people, exposed again and again in a short time. – As a result, I ended up very ill.

This is why it is so important that medical personnel receive the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to wear when treating patients with COVID-19. This remains a controversial topic in many countries.