DJ Khaled partners with the organization to deliver resources to hospital professionals

In the wake of COVID-19, DJ Khaled is the latest celebrity to offer their resources to help combat this viral pandemic.

In conjunction with Direct Relief and superhuman, We The Best Foundation has partnered with organizations to provide medical resources.

In a press release, the producer stated that helping the community is his mission and that is why his organization began.

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation in 2018. By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I can communicate with the medical staff who are most at risk at local hospitals in New York and Miami. Caring for those who care for us is important to us, "said DJ Khaled.

Inspired by a friend, DJ Khaled has helped provide 10,000 skins. Gloves and EPP kits for health professionals.

The viral pandemic brought a shortage of resources and many hospitals were running out of masks and other items necessary to do their jobs effectively, while on the front line.

In response, Direct Relief has provided N95 masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, surgical masks, and hand sanitizers.

The CEO stated, "Direct Relief is very grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep healthcare workers safe as they put themselves at risk of keeping us all safe," said Thomas Tighe , Direct Relief President and CEO. "This support translates into immediate and practical help, and is a wonderful example of everyone coming together and doing everything they can to protect the most vulnerable."

In addition to the masks, DJ Khaled partnered with superhuman to provide hands-free soap in Los Angeles.

“This initiative, which begins on April 1, is putting power in the hands of people, inviting them to nominate organizations in their own communities to receive hands-free soap and disinfectant dispensers, which are coated with germ nanoblockers. silver technology. "

The death toll exceeded 700 in one day, in the United States, for the first time it exceeded 700 in one day, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.