Dj Khaled offers financial resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic

DJ Khaled is another celebrity who wants to support the health system in the fight against the terrible coronavirus pandemic that has terrorized the planet for more than three months.

People are scared and feelings of fear and uncertainty are becoming the rules of everyday life.

The Shade Room revealed the DJ's latest move to aid in this global crisis.

"Along with Direct Relief and superhuman, We The Best Foundation has partnered with organizations to provide medical resources," writes TSR.

TSR went on to reveal that "in a press release, the producer stated that helping the community is his mission, and that's why his organization started."

Someone said, "I'm glad to see celebrities stepping up." But people who talk about how they only give less than a certain amount of their income need to know if they have given something. amount donated? Right. & # 39;

Another follower posted this: "He's nice, he's generous, he's supportive," and a fanatic who got scared said, "I thought it was fine to say he had Corona." I was preparing to write "other,quot; 🗣️ ’

Another commenter wrote: "Well, perhaps he, too, will spread some of this generosity to the artists he has signed with his label, but he doesn't pay them what is owed them."

One commenter said, "These hospitals are corporations that overcharge people every day, why are these celebrities helping them?"

Someone else posted this: ‘Resources are people who can help. What is useful, right? But you should want to donate money and / or PPE EQUIPMENT. "

Earlier this year, DJ Khaled made headlines again when it was revealed that he and Nicole Tuck welcomed their second child together.

Dj Khaled shared the news with his fans and followers, making them excited and happy for the great news that debuted this year.



