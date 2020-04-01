Disha Patani dancing for Bum Bum Tam Tam is too good to miss

The blockade across the country has us all moving around our phones much more than usual. The stars have also started posting many old photos and videos that leave us smiling. The last to share a super cool flashback video is the dance diva, Disha Patani.

Disha shared an old video from her dance class, where she is seen dancing to the beat of Bum Bum Tam Tam. She sports a cute bangs that she points to in her legend. Now we all know what an impeccable dancer this beautiful lady is. So watch his moves in this box office hit. We are sure that you will play it more than once.