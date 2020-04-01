Discovery to Launch Virtual Talk Show Before S16 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3b1057bafb9d4d4f27bdae916fcb3c3211% %MINIFYHTML3b1057bafb9d4d4f27bdae916fcb3c3212%

Discovery has established a virtual talk show ahead of the launch of the last season of Deadly capture.

The fact giant will launch Before capture on Tuesday, April 7, before season 16 of the hit franchise, which airs on Tuesday, April 14. Digital special will see Rowe speak to all captains Deadly capture remotely

Rowe, who narrates Deadly capture, will interact with the captains via webcam, asking them questions like what it was like for the Alaskan crab fleet to face off against the Russian crab fleet and how often Captain Jake Anderson was confronted by Bering legend Jonathan Hillstrand .

The presenter will also speak to Josh Harris about his father, legendary captain Phil Harris, and his recently discovered letters that led Josh to pursue the wild shores of Hawaii, to be seen in The deadliest catch: Bloodline, which airs after its main show.

Before capture It is produced for the Discovery Channel by Fremantle’s Original Productions and Silent Crow Arts. For the original productions, executive producers are Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila, Arom Starr-Paul, and Thom Beers. For Silent Crow Arts, the executive producers are Matt Bennett, Tim Mann and Sean McCourt. For the Discovery Channel, executive producers are Joseph Boyle and Bill Howard with coordinating producer Cameron Doyle.

"You never know what you're going to get when you sit down and talk to a Bering sea captain," Rowe said. “Especially a Bering Sea Captain who has been locked up for the past three weeks in isolation. I honestly have no idea what to expect, but I can promise that the conversation will be lively. "