Diddy is wearing a Biggie shirt – He says the crystals and Sage will protect him from the crown!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs offered a prayer to fans and told them he is using crystals and sage to protect himself against the deadly disease, according to MTO news.

Diddy started the video praying in front of the camera, and was surrounded by sacred crystals and sage. He was wearing a shirt with his deceased friend, the notorious BIG.

But that's not all people are talking about. The 50-year-old music mogul surprised fans with his new look, and many came to the comment section of the post to discuss his gray hair.

