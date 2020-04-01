Diddy is wearing a Biggie shirt – He says the crystals and Sage will protect him from the crown!

Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs offered a prayer to fans and told them he is using crystals and sage to protect himself against the deadly disease, according to MTO news.

Diddy started the video praying in front of the camera, and was surrounded by sacred crystals and sage. He was wearing a shirt with his deceased friend, the notorious BIG.

But that's not all people are talking about. The 50-year-old music mogul surprised fans with his new look, and many came to the comment section of the post to discuss his gray hair.

Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday, Diddy called on people to "get involved,quot; in the battle against the deadly COVID-19.

In the video clip, which can be seen above, Diddy discusses the impact that the coronavirus is having worldwide, and how the public needs to "wake up and know where we are and try to figure out how to screw around." save each other. Fuck politics and bureaucracy … old hair, white men with gray hair, fuck controlling our destiny? … have no power. We have the power. The power of unity cannot be broken. "

He added: "We cannot just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected," the video captioned.

The combs also criticized President Donald Trump for his administration's handling of the coronavirus. "We also can't expect someone to [not] care about us to save us … It's not Trump's fault." He doesn't care about us, "he said.