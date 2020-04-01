Diamond and silk: Coronavirus deaths are exaggerated to make Trump look bad!

Trump supporters Diamond & Silk have taken time out of Sunken Place to support their leader, alleging that the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has been exaggerated to make it look bad.

"In a matter of two weeks, more than a thousand people allegedly died from coronavirus, in a two-week period, over a period of time, after testing positive, they have died from the coronavirus. But it took 39 days, since January all I think that until February 29 he is the first person to die, "they say in the video.

"Here's another thing, my president said, on March 24, Tuesday of last week, that he would love for the United States to get back to work. At the time he said it, there were 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantly, you The media called President Trump: He wants this to open for Easter. I said to him, "Now watch the death toll rise. Look how everything increases because they want it to look bad in front of our eyes, "they continue. The video.

