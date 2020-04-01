Diamond and silk: Coronavirus deaths are exaggerated to make Trump look bad!

Bradley Lamb
Trump supporters Diamond & Silk have taken time out of Sunken Place to support their leader, alleging that the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has been exaggerated to make it look bad.

"In a matter of two weeks, more than a thousand people allegedly died from coronavirus, in a two-week period, over a period of time, after testing positive, they have died from the coronavirus. But it took 39 days, since January all I think that until February 29 he is the first person to die, "they say in the video.

