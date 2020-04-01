Detroit television stations team up for the governor's town hall – Up News Info Detroit

Southfield (Up News Info Detroit) – For the first time in recent history, Detroit television stations are working together to broadcast a live municipal meeting on the coronavirus pandemic with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Up News Info 62 (WWJ-TV) and CW50 (WKBD-TV) along with channels 2 (WJBK-TV), 4 (WDIV-TV), 7 (WXYZ-TV), 20 (WMYD-TV) and 56 (WTVS- TV) will broadcast the City Council, live, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, starting at 7 pm At 8 pm. The special is also offered to all television stations in Michigan, in association with the Michigan Broadcasters Association and the Michigan Association of Public Broadcasters.

The general managers of the participating stations hope that this combined effort "will provide the community with the unfiltered information that is necessary as all viewers are facing the impact of COVID-19, particularly in Michigan, one of the most affected states,quot; .

Join Up News Info 62, CW50 and the rest of the Detroit media with Governor Whitmer for an unprecedented television event, "The Governor’s Town Hall, Thursday, April 2, 2020, 7 pm on Up News Info 62."

