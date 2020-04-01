Detroit native Lizzo invites Henry Ford staff to lunch, thanks struggling healthcare workers COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Grammy-winning Detroit native artist Lizzo yells at Henry Ford Hospital and treats emergency room staff for lunch.

Lizzo continued to thank the health workers and the staff welcomed the gesture.

Henry Ford tweeted: "Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity."

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our emergency personnel at #HenryFordHospital have lunch today and we share a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes First line #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you very much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg – Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

