In the wake of a global pandemic that has seen airline passenger traffic almost evaporate, Denver International Airport has done what was previously unthinkable: closed one of its two main security checkpoints.

The closure of the northern detection area at the terminal's lower atrium level comes as responses to the coronavirus have wreaked havoc on air travel, suddenly reversing years of record passenger growth in DIA over the course of the past month.

Last week, traffic through the airport's Transportation Security Administration inspection areas decreased 90.3% compared to the same week in March 2019, according to data provided by DIA. The previous weeks they fell 65%, 14% and 9%, since the beginning of March, when the first omen of a drastic change in air travel came.

The latest figures captured the 43,408 people who underwent evaluation last week, including originating passengers and some airport employees. But the number does not include passengers who connected via DIA on flights.

The decrease in DIA reflects traffic from TSA checkpoints nationwide as more travelers stay home and airlines cancel large numbers of flights. On Tuesday, TSA agents evaluated 146,348 people, nearly 93% fewer than the more than 2 million on the same day the week before a year ago, according to TSA data.

The pandemic has added new budget pressures for DIA to rank just as billions of dollars in expansion projects are underway at what is normally the fifth busiest airport in the country.

More immediately, the airport and its dealers have faced the challenge of remaining open with the arrival of dramatically fewer passengers. Some concessions have closed or reduced their hours.

At 9pm. On Tuesday, DIA and TSA closed the northern checkpoint, which normally operates from morning to night. The southern screening area will remain open 24 hours a day, and the checkpoint on the bridge to lobby A will continue to operate from 4:30 a.m. at 6 p.m., said DIA.

"In collaboration with TSA, we have adjusted the security checkpoints to provide more space between the TSA lanes," said a DIA press release. "In addition, we have (added) signage to encourage passengers to practice social distancing by providing additional space between passengers."

Other recent closings at DIA have included the eastern economy lot, remote baggage drop-off at the transit center, most airline clubs, the USO club, and the interfaith chapel.