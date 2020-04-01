Demi Lovato's star-studded FaceTime group will blow your mind

Demi lovatoThe FaceTime group is on.
During the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me,quot; singer told the host Jimmy Fallon that your manager Scooter braun He has created an epic FaceTime group to keep everyone connected while distancing himself socially. But the music mogul doesn't just invite his clients to join. According to Demi, she has extended the group to some pretty impressive celebrities.
"He just called, like, 30 random celebrities and it's actually a lot of fun because the first night I walked in, I answered the phone and he was Bill clinton On FaceTime, "she was delusional." He was the guest of honor. And then all of a sudden I see Ariana (Big) Y Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night, it's someone new. He is, like, a guest of honor. "
As for who Demi has been most surprised to see in the FaceTime group, she couldn't help but speak. Mark Cuevas from Netflix Love is blind.
"I was scared by Mark of Love is blind", she said." Yes, it's really fun because you can't really attract anyone from the entertainment business, that's great because everyone in that chat is in the entertainment business. So you have to get someone who is, like a politician or a reality show. "
"Like, I think we had someone from Tiger king one night, "he added." It is so wild. It's like, who will be next? "
Chatting with her famous friends is just one of the ways Demi has remained positive while distancing herself socially. While talking about the topic of mental health, he shared some important tips on how to cope in this difficult time.
"The importance of taking care of your mental health is simply … it is so important right now because we are alone with our thoughts right now," he explained. "Some of us are home alone. We don't have … some people don't have family with them. They don't have pets. And so, it really is just them and their minds and those voices in your head can really catch loud, I call them comrades roommates, and you know, the roommates in your head can be as annoying as a real roommate, you know? "
According to Demi, activities like meditating, talking to a higher power, playing with animals, and reading can help "calm those voices,quot; during this period of social estrangement by promoting spiritual and emotional growth.
"I think now is going to be a critical time for humanity, actually," he said. "If we don't change this, it will be very sad. We all have to use this as an experience and an opportunity to grow, and that doesn't mean we have to write a New York Times Best sellers during this quarantine, but it only does little things every day. "
Keeping things encouraging, he tried Tonight's show viewers to a presentation of their empowerment anthem "I Love Me,quot; via video chat. And, to prove that she and Jimmy are best friends, the duo painted portraits.
Watch Demi name the celebrities in her star-studded FaceTime group chat and hear her performance at home in the videos above!
