Demi Lovato's star-studded FaceTime group will blow your mind

During the Monday episode at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me,quot; singer told the host Jimmy Fallon that your manager Scooter braun He has created an epic FaceTime group to keep everyone connected while distancing himself socially. But the music mogul doesn't just invite his clients to join. According to Demi, she has extended the group to some pretty impressive celebrities.

"He just called, like, 30 random celebrities and it's actually a lot of fun because the first night I walked in, I answered the phone and he was Bill clinton On FaceTime, "she was delusional." He was the guest of honor. And then all of a sudden I see Ariana (Big) Y Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night, it's someone new. He is, like, a guest of honor. "

As for who Demi has been most surprised to see in the FaceTime group, she couldn't help but speak. Mark Cuevas from Netflix Love is blind.