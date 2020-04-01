Defense attorney in the death of 7 motorcyclists: guilty motorcyclist

CONCORD, NH (AP) – One of the motorcyclists in an accident that killed him and six fellow cyclists on a North Woods highway was drunk and was actually the one who hit a truck and caused the accident, the truck driver's attorney charged with Homicide said in a document released Tuesday.

A New Hampshire State Police report on the June 21 accident in the Randolph community "was deeply flawed," said trucking attorney Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, in a motion filed on Friday looking for a hearing to set him free on bail.

State police initially determined that the flatbed trailer it was carrying was 1 1/2 feet above the center line at the time of the impact, the motion said. But the state recently released a report by an independent accident reconstruction firm that questions that assessment, according to the motion filed by defense attorney Jay Duguay.

Zhukovskyy's vehicle was traveling west, and motorcyclists were traveling east on the two-lane highway. Crash Labs "determined that the impact occurred directly on the center line,quot; and that the motorcycle driven by Albert "Woody,quot; Mazza Jr. "was actually protruding from the center line when it hit the truck," according to the move.

The initial impact occurred between the left side of Mazza's motorcycle and the left front tire of Zhukovskyy's truck, he said.

The report goes on to say that "the impact caused a catastrophic air leak in the truck's left front tire, which left a tire mark on the center line of the road," Duguay says in his move. "This brand of tires was initially attributed to a,quot; failed evasion maneuver "by Mr. Mazza, a position that the state has since withdrawn."

Prosecutors have an April 10 deadline to respond. The court will then determine whether a hearing on the motion will be scheduled.

"We received the allegation that was filed Friday night and the state will file a written objection with the court," Kate Spiner, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said in a statement.

The motion notes that the state also provided information showing that Mazza had turned around looking at the group of passengers behind him just before the accident and that autopsy reports show that at the time of the accident, the alcohol level in the Mazza's blood was 0.135%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Duguay requested the hearing so that Zhukovskyy could be released on bail, "given the dramatically different factual circumstances that are known at the moment."

Mazza, 59, of Lee, and the other six who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England group that includes the Marines and their spouses. The victims were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

Mazza's common law wife had sued the trucking company that employed Zhukovskyy, saying she negligently hired him despite a history of troubled driving.

His attorney, Chuck Douglas, said he had not seen the Crash Labs report and could not comment on the bail motion.

Zhukovskyy is accused of driving under the influence of a drug or controlled drugs. In August, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said a toxicology report showed that Zhukovskyy tested positive for an unspecified drug that made him unable to drive safely.

Zhukovskyy was charged last year on multiple counts of negligent homicide and DUI. He has been in jail ever since and has pleaded not guilty. The selection of the jury for his trial is scheduled for November.