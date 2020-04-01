David Andrews is & # 39; ready to return & # 39; to the Patriots

David Andrews did not initially know how serious his medical condition was.

On the first day of the Patriots' training camp in July, he recalled feeling chest pain and breathing difficulties. He even started coughing up blood, but he thought he could deal with it.

"This was all partly my fault, just being silly and getting over it," Patriots center Rusty Mansell of 247Sports said. “I thought I was sick and I really didn't feel like myself. It wasn't like he was having a bad camp. I just wasn't having a constant camp. "

However, after playing in the Patriots preseason game against the Panthers, Andrews couldn't remember a few plays from the game. The next morning he saw a specialist who broke the news: he had blood clots in his lungs and, in late August, he was hospitalized.

"I had no idea what that meant. I told the doctor I needed to go home to let my dogs out, and from then on I knew it was serious. They didn't let me go and I spent five nights there. My first Call was to my dog ​​walker, actually. Then I had to call my wife and try to explain all of this.

"I really had no idea how dangerous it was."

Despite missing the entire season, Andrews kept his head high and focused on his health. He also stayed connected to his team in any way he could, from watching movies with them to leading weekly meetings.

"The Patriots were very good to me," said Andrews. "It really was a frustrating year because athletes want to compete. I was limited in what I could do, but I really focused on rebuilding my body and trying to turn the negative into the positive. I have to be part of the team, I have to watch movies with the boys. I have to run a rush meeting every week. He was still a captain and I was able to attend those meetings. I have to spend more time with my wife. It has been a different year. I'm ready to go back "