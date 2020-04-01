'Dave' on track to top 'Atlanta' as FX's most-watched comedy series while awaiting Season 2 renewal – Deadline

Dave Burd (stage name of Lil Dicky) has successfully capitalized on his strong online following of television success. Rapper-comedian Dave's new FX comedy series has been a smash hit, averaging 4.8 million viewers per episode for its five episodes to date through linear display, video-on-demand and streaming (the most current). That ranks as the second-largest average audience of any FX Networks comedy season just behind the first season of Atlanta (5.2 million). Given its growth trajectory: DaveAverage audience per episode has increased by 1.2 million viewers in the past two weeks, with an average of 3.6 million viewers total on March 20 – the show is on the way to eclipse soon AtlantaSuch counts.

Under normal circumstances, such a strong ratings performance in five episodes would have triggered a renewal for the second season. But current circumstances are far from normal, with all Hollywood production shutting down indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the uncertainty, FX metals are likely to wait and see a focus, but Dave They are expected to pick it up as soon as the networks and studios have an idea of ​​when it would be safe to resume production.

There are asterisks to the Dave-Atlanta comparison. Both totals include linear, VOD, and streaming. Dave benefits from streaming on a much larger platform, Hulu via FX on Hulu; Atlanta was available on the now-defunct FX Now. On the other hand, AtlantaThe main IS network is the flagship FX, while Dave It is an original from FXX. However, the comedy-centric derived network has a slightly smaller reach and a lower profile. Dave ’The count includes repetitions in FX.

Dave It is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and produced by the couple along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and Scooter Braun, and James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects. The series is produced by FX Productions.