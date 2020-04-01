DaniLeigh closes DaBaby romance rumors

%MINIFYHTMLc7147ea7ad2b9c4442c5b5516cb48eac11% %MINIFYHTMLc7147ea7ad2b9c4442c5b5516cb48eac12%

DanieLeigh she was previously caught up in rumors that she was dating the rapper DaBaby. Wild speculation was also why he was fighting online with MeMe, the mom of the Carolina hip-hop star. And now, DaiLeigh has broken her silence on the rumors.

She addressed the report in an online interview with Kendra G. "Have you ever dated DaBaby?" Kendra asked the singer. DaniLeigh seemed to take a few seconds to respond, but it could be due to internet delay.

Kendra then asked DaniLeigh if these kinds of things also happened when she collaborated with other male musicians. She said yes, noting that people began to assume that she and Chris Brown They were together when they worked on the remix of their song "Easy".

Dani is not the only artist who was reported to be dating DaBaby. Recently, the rapper from "Kirk" made tongues wag after being seen in B. SimoneThe recent Instagram post grabbed her booty as she wrapped her arms around his neck with the man sitting in a car and she stayed outside. In the other image, she showed a wide smile as they snuggled together. She just captioned the images with a heart emoji and padlock emojis.

That led people to think they are dating, considering that B. Simone has publicly shown his interest in hit maker "Intro." However, DaBaby did not circulate the rumors for a long time. The rapper made things clear about the nature of his relationship with B. Simone by sharing a preview of his upcoming music video for "Find My Way," starring the cast member of "Girls Cruise."

"Stupid to ** n *** a lol, #MarketingGOAT," he wrote in the caption, suggesting that the PDA images were just a marketing ploy to drive the release of his cinematic images. The full music video will be released on Wednesday, April 1, according to DaBaby. It was directed by Reel Goats.