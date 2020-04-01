Dancing with the stars & # 39; Karina Smirnoff gives birth to Baby Boy

congratulations to Karina Smirnoff!

%MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6013% %MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6014%

First Dancing with the stars Pro welcomed her first child, a baby! A source close to Karina confirms that she gave birth to a baby earlier this week.

%MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6015% %MINIFYHTMLf57479bc4ab7dd76ba2f3a92493eeb6016%

"Karina and the baby are healthy and happy," the source tells E! News.

Karina first announced her exciting pregnancy news in December, sharing with Persons who is "super excited to start a new chapter in (her) life."

"I always wanted to be a mother," she told the store. "I have so many emotions I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, happy, and overwhelmed."

"Everyone has been great, friendly, and giving me so much information. I'm just trying to keep up to date!" Karina went on to share. "But I am very grateful for the gift they have given me. I cannot wait to be a mother."

Karina also turned to social media at the time to share the news with her fans, sharing a photo of her pregnancy test with her followers.