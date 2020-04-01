Dan Reed and Nick Broomfield threaten legal action over the sale of Kew Media – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Two of the UK's best-known documentary makers, Dan Reed and Nick Broomfield, are in an increasingly ugly dispute with the collapsed Kew Media Group over the international rights of their biggest films.

Kew Media Group's sales house, Kew Media Distribution, represented Reed Leaving Neverland – Emmy-winning HBO and Channel 4 film about historical allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, as well as a catalog of 30 Broomfield documentaries, including his BBC film and Showtime Whitney: Can it be me?

The Canadian production and distribution empire collapsed in February, and manager FTI Consulting was called to sell the company's assets, including the Kew Media Distribution content library. Before the collapse, Reed and Broomfield took steps to terminate their contracts with Kew Media Distribution after they were not paid royalties on international sales, but Deadline understands that FTI insists that the deals remain valid.

As such, the manager is selling Kew Media Distribution's 1,000-title catalog with Leaving Neverland and Broomfield projects included. Four sources told the Up News Info that the final offers were accepted last Friday, with various stakeholders hanging around. One person said the library was initially valued at up to £ 2M ($ 2.5M), but this has decreased significantly during the sales process, which has been fraught with complications due to rights disputes with producers.

Since FTI is expected to make a decision on the sale imminently, Reed and Broomfield have told Deadline that they will not allow their work to be included in the deal. Both said they would be prepared to go to court if the buyer of the Kew Media Distribution library tries to exploit the global rights to their films.

"Long before Kew came into administration, we ended the Leaving Neverland Non-payment distribution contract. They owe us a great deal of money, "said Amos Pictures chief Reed." We terminated that contract under English law, so I am amazed that administrators now consider that title to be theirs to sell. "

He added: “I want to advise you that you have no right to sell that movie. It is outrageous that, after having breached their obligations and following a notice of termination, issued in accordance with the law, they continue to press to claim that they have the right to sell the program. "

"We are a small company and Leaving Neverland It is a great title. I have taken considerable personal risk in dealing with Jackson's estate. That is not something you do lightly. I'm not going to let someone take it away from me. "

Whitney: Can it be me?

Showtime / BBC



In a message to companies offering for the Kew Media Distribution library, Broomfield said: "This is my life's work and I will defend it vigorously." We are done with Kew. Don't think you can buy my library because you can't … I will do whatever it takes to protect my rights to my work. My lawyer is already handling the negotiations and we will take him as far as necessary. ”

Both Reed and Broomfield argue that Kew Media Distribution's failure to pay royalties represented a "willful breach" of the contract, a legal term that means the breach is deemed so serious that the injured party can simply terminate the deal. Both have consulted with their lawyers to reach this conclusion. However, Paul Hastings LLP, the law firm representing FTI, disagrees and has made it clear that FTI intends to continue business discussions on distribution deals.

An FTI spokesperson said: “The joint administrators, along with their legal advisor, are in the process of considering all current distribution and licensing arrangements, including between multiple producers and Kew. Any claim for termination or otherwise will be handled in accordance with the terms of the relevant distribution agreements. We appreciate the continued patience of producers and customers as we continue to work in a complex situation with more than 1,000 titles. "

Reed and Broomfield said they intend to find new distribution partners for their work. Reed said he also continues to chase money owed for sales of Leaving Neverland. "We will meet and, if necessary, combine with the other creditors to fight and recover as much as possible from the sale of Kew and its assets," he said.

Broomfield argued that it was Kew Media Group, rather than the distribution arm, that was to blame for the payment problems, which he said lasted until the fall of last year. He was expecting a "big pay" from Netflix for the Whitney Houston documentary, but it didn't materialize for months. No other money came, which means he had trouble funding movies, including his latest project: a follow-up to 2002 Biggie and Tupac focusing on Suge Knight, the former boss of Death Row Records.

In an in-depth report on the collapse of the Kew Media Group, Deadline revealed that the company was turning to the accounts of its distributors, Kew Media Distribution and TCB Media Rights, to flow the business when it had financial difficulties last year. The empire is crumbling piece by piece, with producers like Essential Media Group and Collins Avenue coming out. TCB, the UK's profitable distributor, is on the verge of an exit, while Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions is another asset to be sold.