Dallas police encourage use of online reporting system during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In an effort to keep both residents and their officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Police Department continues to encourage the use of its online reporting system for non-emergency crimes.

The department is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to explain the system and give a demonstration of what residents can expect.

Police said residents can submit their reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The department has already said it would not physically respond to the following reports:

Theft of a coin-operated machine

Theft of a motor vehicle

Criminal mischief

Debit / Credit Card Abuse

Graffiti

Harass phone calls

Lost property

Reckless harm

Theft / Shoplifting / Identity Theft / Property Theft (Auto Accessories) / Service Theft

Instead, the department wants residents to use the online reporting system to report these types of crimes, and an officer will conduct a follow-up investigation.

The form can be found at dallaspolice.net under the "File a police report online,quot; tab.