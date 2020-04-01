Dallas police encourage use of online reporting system during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>26 years found shot dead in the Dallas apartment complex - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to keep both residents and their officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Police Department continues to encourage the use of its online reporting system for non-emergency crimes.

The department is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to explain the system and give a demonstration of what residents can expect.

Police said residents can submit their reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

%MINIFYHTML8830c692d3784f70c8264912f2d53d6311%%MINIFYHTML8830c692d3784f70c8264912f2d53d6312%

The department has already said it would not physically respond to the following reports:

  • Theft of a coin-operated machine
  • Theft of a motor vehicle
  • Criminal mischief
  • Debit / Credit Card Abuse
  • Graffiti
  • Harass phone calls
  • Lost property
  • Reckless harm
  • Theft / Shoplifting / Identity Theft / Property Theft (Auto Accessories) / Service Theft

Instead, the department wants residents to use the online reporting system to report these types of crimes, and an officer will conduct a follow-up investigation.

The form can be found at dallaspolice.net under the "File a police report online,quot; tab.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here