Dallas police encourage use of online reporting system during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to keep both residents and their officers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dallas Police Department continues to encourage the use of its online reporting system for non-emergency crimes.
The department is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to explain the system and give a demonstration of what residents can expect.
Police said residents can submit their reports 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The department has already said it would not physically respond to the following reports:
- Theft of a coin-operated machine
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Criminal mischief
- Debit / Credit Card Abuse
- Graffiti
- Harass phone calls
- Lost property
- Reckless harm
- Theft / Shoplifting / Identity Theft / Property Theft (Auto Accessories) / Service Theft
Instead, the department wants residents to use the online reporting system to report these types of crimes, and an officer will conduct a follow-up investigation.
The form can be found at dallaspolice.net under the "File a police report online,quot; tab.