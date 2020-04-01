Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson warns of "more challenging days ahead,quot; with coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Information, cooperation and compassion.

Those requests came Tuesday from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson when he warned of the impact of COVID-19 on our community and promises "more challenging days to come."

Speaking to widely spaced reporters and social distance photographers in the City Hall's Flag Room, Mayor Johnson also explained the reasoning behind the new orders forcing hospitals to report at 4:00 p.m. each day the number of beds available, beds available in the ICU and fans.

"We are talking about these other issues, whether we shouldn't shut down parks and trails and why people don't stick to physical distance," says Johnson. "Well, in part, I think some people don't really understand what's going on, and how serious this is … seeing daily numbers in terms of hospital capacity could help. I'm pretty sure it will help people understand once this situation reaches the point where it is critical. "

Mayor Johnson made it clear that he is concerned that social distancing patterns were largely ignored when crowds flocked to popular trails and parks over the weekend.

Johnson says he will close them as a last resort, but is asking for the cooperation of citizens, understanding that not everyone lives in a single-family home.

Can you imagine being in an apartment like I grew up? A two-room apartment with six people? How crazy could you be now in terms of kids needing to go out and stretch their legs and let off steam? Having a park to go or go on the trails we have is probably the only place where you can do it safely. "

The mayor is also urging staff to think creatively to find ways for citizens to get out and keep safe distances. One idea under consideration is to close select streets to vehicle traffic in densely populated areas to give walkers more room.

Despite these efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, officials expect an increase in the number of positive cases and in the number of hospitalizations.

Right now, the Texas Army National Guard is building a field hospital at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The hospital is being built to accommodate 250 beds; but, it can be expanded to serve up to 1,400.

City leaders say a decision has not been made on when the hospital will go online or how it will be used, either to care for patients with coronavirus or to treat other ailments that would free up capacity at existing hospitals.

"The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of unemployed people are increasing rapidly," said Mayor Johnson.

To combat the growing economic crisis, the Mayor made a direct appeal to homeowners, "Have a heart … have a heart. These are incredibly difficult times for everyone, and particularly for some of our most vulnerable members of our community. No exacerbate our city's problems by taking people out, not now. "

Although he encouraged compassion, the mayor did not forget to send a message to tenants as well.

"For tenants, remember that your landlords also have bills to pay … so I encourage everyone to work together."

And finally, the mayor offered encouragement, reminding the city of its strength and endurance.

“This insidious virus is going to test us; but it won't break us, ”he said.