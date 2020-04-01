Dallas Interstate-20 section closed after semi-automatic toilet paper catches fire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– This is not an April Fool joke. A semi-trailer with a load of toilet paper caught fire in North Texas on Wednesday morning.

It was around 4:00 a.m. when the large platform crashed and burst into flames along Interstate-20, near the I-45 interchange.

Thousands of rolls of toilet paper went up in smoke and police closed all westbound lanes of I-20 in southern Dallas County.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, but they are expected to spend hours on the scene putting out the hot spots. Equipment is also being brought in to clean up the mess.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

The truck driver was not injured and no firefighter was injured.

Police have not said how long the interstate will be closed.