Dallas artists use talents to make face shields for healthcare workers, first responders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– You may not think that painters and sculptors could offer a lot of help to protect society from COVID-19.

But a group of them in Dallas have found a way to combine their talents and do something they desperately need: face shields.

Stephen Fucile's artwork should be on display and for sale at festivals this time of year.

But with all of them canceled, their beautiful art hangs in its place.

Yes, it is a difficulty, ”said Fucile. "You know I was hoping to make a good 20-30% of my life in the next month."

Fucile works at the ACME Creation Laboratory near downtown Dallas.

It's a 9,000-square-foot community workspace for artists and inventors who now only have free time and a strong desire to help those fighting COVID-19.

They came up with the idea of ​​building face shields for healthcare workers and first responders using some of the same supplies and tools that they also use to make art.

"We are creators and creators of something out of nothing and, you know, in the midst of this crisis, we have learned to use our creative energy to do something positive," he said.

"It's good to have something to do in quarantine," said Ian Thorburn, owner of ACME Creation Lab. "I haven't been really productive in the last week and a half or so. It's good to be able to do something that is making a difference."

Various artists have been working in Thorburn's lab nonstop, only limited by a shortage of supplies and the need for better machinery.

Artists can produce around 12 face shields per hour, but if someone donates an industrial press and plastic, they say they could make at least 1,000 an hour.

The biggest hurdle right now is finding .02 polycarbonate sheets to pull them out.

There is a shortage across the country right now, so they are also considering using acrylic.

One hundred facial displays made here will be sent to a hospital in California.

There are plans to offer many more to local medical centers and first aid services if needed.

You could say that these face shields are works of art and will one day be considered invaluable.

Anyone interested in donating materials can click here.

