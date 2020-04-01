DaBaby denies that he is dating B. Simone despite being encouraged by the photos

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; Clarifies the romance rumors that emerged after B. Simone shared a photo of him grabbing her butt, claiming it's just a marketing ploy for his upcoming music video.

Up News Info –

DaBaby Y B. Simone They're not dating after all. After the latter fueled speculation about the possible romantic relationship between them with images of the two flirting with each other, hitmaker "Intro" has clarified that, contrary to rumors, they are not an item.

The Cleveland rapper made things clear about the nature of his relationship with B. Simone by sharing a preview of his upcoming music video for "Find My Way," starring the cast member of "Girls Cruise." "Stupid to ** n *** a lol, #MarketingGOAT," he wrote in the caption, suggesting that the PDA images were just a marketing ploy to drive the release of his cinematic images.

%MINIFYHTMLa65f3b2256e0f5fc9c15eab69fffa77211% %MINIFYHTMLa65f3b2256e0f5fc9c15eab69fffa77212%

The full music video will be released on Wednesday, April 1, according to DaBaby. It was directed by Reel Goats.

<br />

Previously, B. Simone made people believe they were officially dating after months of public flirting with him. Early Tuesday, she shared two photos of her with a man, who is believed to be DaBaby due to tattoos on his hands, although his face was not seen.

In one of the snapshots, the man grabbed her by the butt as she wrapped her arms around her neck with the man sitting in a car and she stayed outside. In the other image, she showed a wide smile as they snuggled together. She just captioned the images with a heart emoji and padlock emojis.

Before that, B. Simone had repeatedly publicized his obsession with DaBaby. Last year, the businesswoman left some thirsty comments on "Bop's" social media posts. She was also photographed wearing a traditional white wedding dress complete with a veil while wearing a DaBaby cardboard cutout in a tuxedo while attending Jess Hilarious' Halloween party in Atlanta.

The rapper / businesswoman also once stated that she was ready to be the stepmother of her two children. In December 2019, he finally had a chance to snuggle up to the 28-year-old star at a club.