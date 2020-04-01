Cynthia Bailey has a message for Kenya Moore – Watch the video

Cynthia Bailey shared a video of her backyard on social media, and tells fans that she's taking a break to meditate. He also had a message for Kenya Moore, as you'll see in the caption of his post.

& # 39; taking a minute to eat, think and meditate👋🏽 and my wine is not dominating my pasta FYI @ thekenyamoore🤣🍷😜😎 #estay casa #stayhealthy #staypositive #yardgirl #backyardcafe #quarantine #funshade #thistooshallpass #stayhomewithbravo, & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone said, "Are you afraid now that Merlot will dominate the noodle sauce or not?" And a fan talked about Cynthia's friendship with Kenya Moore: "I love you and Kenya." They have each other. "

Another follower was on exactly the same page and said: mente I really love you too, despite what others say. Cynthia is a very cold and warm person. His personality matches almost anyone. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Looking good and sunny. It is sad here in New York. I would love to visit your wine store one of those days. Hopefully we can get out alive. 😅 ’

Somoene more published this: ‘Enjoy this time to relax !!!! PS: Wine selection is correct … #funshade, "and one fan said," Picnic with pasta and wine sounds amazing right now. "

Another follower wrote: ‘You must be very bored! Go read a book @ cynthiabailey10, everything doesn't have to be recorded! "

In other news, just the other day, Cynthia made her fans happy when she posted a video with her closet reveal on her social media account. Check out the exciting clip below.

‘Closet Reveal🤍The🚪 is finally open! You probably remember how hot a mess my garbage room was hahaha. Well, it's not quite how I want it yet, but at the moment I love it. "Get out,quot; Thanks @thekenyamoore for all your advice. "

