Curtis Cup postponed until 2021, amateur championships delayed until August | Golf News





The US team USA Now he will defend the Curtis Cup next year

The Curtis Cup has been postponed until next year, while the men's and women's amateur championships will now take place in August, the R,amp;A announced.

The 41st edition of the Curtis Cup, the biennial women's amateur competition between Britain and Ireland and the United States, was originally scheduled for Conwy in Wales from June 12-14.

But the R,amp;A and USGA have agreed to delay the competition until 2021, with the new dates revealed at a later date, while both Amateur Championships have been delayed until the week beginning August 24.

Irishman James Sugrue is the defending amateur champion

An R,amp;A statement said: "Following advice provided by the UK Government, health authorities and our own medical consultants regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we have postponed the amateur championships and the international match to be played in June.

"We can confirm that:

The 41st Curtis Cup in Conwy, to be held June 12-14, has been rescheduled for 2021 according to the USGA. The revised dates will be reported in due course.

The Amateur Championship in Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire, which will take place from June 15 to 20, and the Amateur Women's Championship in Kilmarnock (Barassie), which will take place from June 23 to 27, will be rescheduled the week beginning on August 24, 2020. These plans depend on the situation with the pandemic and we will continue to monitor it in the coming weeks. "

Emily Toy won the Female Amateur last year

Duncan Weir, executive director of development and development of golf and R,amp;A amateur championships, said: "We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of players and everyone involved in our events, making it the course of correct action to take.

"We are grateful to all venues for their continued support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved in our plans."

The R,amp;A remains hopeful that the 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s will proceed as planned in July.