‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend & # 39; co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna pays loving tribute to Adam Schlesinger – Deadline

For the past four years, Adam Schlesinger, an Oscar-nominated Grammy-winning singer / songwriter and Fountains of Wayne leader, served as executive music producer for the CW musical comedy Crazy ex girlfriend. Collaborating with series co-creator / executive producer Rachel Bloom and Jack Dolgen, the trio garnered five Emmy nominations, winning on their last attempt last year. It was the third Schlesinger Emmy overall; He had previously won for co-writing songs shown at the Tony Awards.

In a poignant memory, or "egobituary," as she called it, using Schlesinger's favorite joke, Crazy ex girlfriend Co-creator / showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna talked about her 25-year-old good friend and their work together on the CW series. He also shared the audio of one of the "perfect" demos he created for the show.

One day when Adam, Rachel, Jack and I were working in the writers' room, we discussed how someone famous had just died. Adam commented how, when that happens, everyone immediately connects and posts a personal story about some little interaction they had with the famous person. As a joke, I referred to him as a "self-user." I really think that was his favorite thing I said to him in the 25 years I met him.

Adam was my husband Will's roommate in the early '90s. Over the years, we continued his career, not surprised by his success. He was the brightest, the funniest, the smartest, the most musical. When i thought Crazy ex girlfriend Could be picked up, was the first person I called. Rachel and Jack were going to need someone to write 2-3 songs per episode. We all got together and fell in love with him. Of course they did. What team they made.

Adam wrote or co-wrote 157 songs with Rachel and Jack over 4 seasons. He worked with each member of the cast. He also produced all the songs we did, with his producing partner and dear friend Steven Gold.

Adam was so funny, so kind, so stubborn, so smart, so passionate. We worked together and we agreed and disagreed and we rejoiced and regretted and celebrated and I felt very sweet because I had known him for a long time.

I love that boy. I love all the memories. I am doing this too much on myself, because that is what an egobituary is. I am devastated by his family, his children, by Alexis, by Steven, by his CXG family, by the many, many who loved him.

Last night I lay awake listening to Adam's demos. I have always loved his singing voice. "What will it be?" It was a difficult song to decipher. Suddenly, without much ado, he sent out a demo. Rachel and I stopped at her office and listened to her and looked at each other, amazed, because she was perfect. Here's the email, here's the demo. I miss you already, Adam.

McKenna also posted a photo tribute to Schlesinger, on Instagram.

Bloom, who today shared on Instagram that she had brought her newborn baby home from the hospital, made reference to Schlesinger in her note, which was published before the news of her death. "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's life," said Bloom.

Yesterday, he asked his followers to keep Schlesinger in their thoughts and prayers.