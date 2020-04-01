Cowboys take a chance on Aldon Smith, who is reportedly "clean and sober,quot;

The Cowboys once again face a player with a troubled past. Dallas has signed outside linebacker Aldon Smith on a $ 4 million, one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Smith has not played badly since he was suspended by the NFL in 2015 for violating his substance abuse policy. The Cowboys apparently believe he has turned in a new sheet.

"Clean and sober now, amazing how much his life has changed," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said on Football now in reporting the signature.

This is not the first time that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has played with a controversial player: Alonzo Spellman, Dimitrius Underwood, Greg Hardy, Rolando McClain, and Randy Gregory are just a few examples.

Smith was as good as any passing runner in the league early in his career after being selected seventh overall by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons and 8.5 more in 11 games. in 2013, after he wasted time earlier that season. The 49ers released him on September 20 after his arrest in California on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana.

The NFL suspended Smith for nine games to start the 2014 season after he made a false bomb threat at Los Angeles International Airport and did not challenge three felony charges and two minor charges of driving under the influence. The following summer, the 49ers released him after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, beatings and escapes, and vandalism.

The Raiders signed him a month after its release, but nine games in the 2015 season he was suspended for a year by the league for violating his substance abuse policy. He has not seen the field since then.

A NFL Media report in March, he indicated that Smith was in the process of applying for reinstatement. The league's new collective bargaining agreement eases restrictions on substance abuse policy, but the procedures for reinstatement are the same, meaning that Commissioner Roger Goodell does not need to set a timetable to make a decision.