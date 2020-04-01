COVID-19: Hate Crimes Against Asians on the Rise in the United States | News

%MINIFYHTML6ec2efe896cb9f138f3b0beb0c5c01bd11% %MINIFYHTML6ec2efe896cb9f138f3b0beb0c5c01bd12%

Activists in the United States report a sharp increase in the number of racist incidents and hate crimes against people of Asian descent.

Some community leaders accuse President Donald Trump of fanning the flames of prejudice.

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera reports from Los Angeles.