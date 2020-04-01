COVID-19 grocery store faces safety scrutiny after a third South Bay worker becomes ill – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML2c7c926cb08bdc5ad8f977e10a367ba211% %MINIFYHTML2c7c926cb08bdc5ad8f977e10a367ba212%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A third grocery store employee tested positive for coronavirus in San José, marking the third such infection in 10 days in the city.

The latest developments on sick supermarket workers highlight the widespread interpretation of the county's cleanliness guidance.

A Cardenas Markets spokesperson said the company learned of the positive test result on Monday, March 30, and closed the store at 1070 S. White Road for deep cleaning by a professional cleaning team.

Cardenas did not reveal when the infected employee last worked at the store.

"We have immediately mobilized to support the team member who is now quarantined," Cárdenas chief marketing officer Adam Salgado said in a company statement. "And all team members who have been in direct contact with the individual have been sent home for a period of 14 days."

Cárdenas reopened the eastern San José store on Tuesday morning.

Also on Monday night, Safeway confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was the last in the store at 179 Branham Lane in south San Jose on March 24.

The Branham Lane location "has gone through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, disinfection and disinfection process since that day."

"With great caution, we perform thorough cleaning and disinfection with the guidance of third-party sanitation experts," the company said in a statement.

On March 21, FoodMaxx closed the location at 1539 Parkmoor Ave in San José, after learning that one of its employees had died from COVID-19. It was last in the store on March 6. The company reopened the store on March 26.

Plexiglass shields at checkpoints, gloves for cashiers, and floor markings for social distancing are now common in almost every grocery store. However, the interpretation and implementation of "enhanced cleaning,quot; varies widely from store to store.

At the county's daily news conference on Tuesday, Santa Clara's Director of Public Health, Dr. Sara Cody, referred to the previously issued requirements when asked about the increase in improved cleaning in supermarkets.

The Santa Clara County guide, in "COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Measures for Food Facilities," requires essential companies such as grocery stores "to the maximum extent possible … regularly clean high surfaces Contact,quot;.

At Branham Lane Safeway, a designated disinfection and sanitation employee was seen cleaning handles and self-checkout areas. Checkpoints must be disinfected every hour, according to Safeway spokeswoman Wendy Gutshall. However, the PIN pads and conveyor belts were not disinfected between customer transactions.

"We have improved measures to clean and disinfect all departments, bathrooms and other contact points in the store throughout the day, as well as deep cleaning at the end of each business day," said Gutshall.

Cárdenas has adjusted store hours to allow more time to disinfect stores, installed Plexiglas at checkpoints, provided gloves to employees, temporarily closed self-service prepared food areas, and implemented "improved daily sanitation measures," according to Salgado. However, the statement did not provide details on the new measures. During a visit on Tuesday morning, there were no employees seen disinfecting the store during business hours.

However, next to Cárdenas, in Rite Aid, cashiers have been instructed to clean the checkpoint and PIN pads after each customer use.

Health officials are increasing the requirements for grocery stores and other essential businesses that are allowed to stay open, by banning reusable bags and requiring that hand sanitizer be placed at key points inside the store.