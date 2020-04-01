Covid-19 changed how the world does science, together

Using flag-covered memes and military terminology, the Trump administration and its Chinese counterparts have launched coronavirus research as national imperatives, sparking talk of a biotech arms race.
Scientists around the world, for the most part, have responded with a collective gaze.
"Absolutely ridiculous," said Jonathan Heeney, a Cambridge University researcher working on a coronavirus vaccine.
"This is not how things happen," said Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute in Oxford, one of the largest vaccine research centers at an academic institution.
While political leaders have closed their borders, scientists have been breaking theirs, creating a global collaboration unlike any in history. Never before, say the researchers, have so many experts in so many countries focused on one topic simultaneously and with such urgency. Almost all other investigations have been stopped.
Normal imperatives like academic credit have been neglected. Online repositories make studies available months in advance of journals. Researchers have He identified and shared hundreds of sequences from the viral genome. More than 200 clinical trials have been launched that bring together hospitals and laboratories around the world.
"I never hear scientists, true scientists, scientists of good quality, speak in terms of nationality," said Dr. Francesco Perrone, who is leading a clinical trial of coronavirus in Italy. "My nation, your nation. My language, your language. My geographical location, your geographical location. This is a far cry from true high-level scientists. "
On a recent morning, for example, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh discovered that a ferret exposed to Covid-19 particles had developed a high fever, a potential advance toward animal vaccine testing. Under normal circumstances, they would have started working on an academic journal article.
"But you know what? There will be plenty of time to publish articles," said Paul Duprex, a virologist who directs the university's vaccine research. In two hours, he said, he had shared the findings with scientists around the world in a conference call from the World Health Organization. "It's very good, right? You cut the trash, for lack of a better word, and you can be part of a global company."
For Mr. Trump, the blatantly "America First,quot; President, Dr. Duprex and other American scientists represent the world's best hope for a vaccine. "America will do it!" President declared.
But trying to stitch the "Made in the United States,quot; label in scientific research is complicated.
Dr. Duprex's laboratory in Pittsburgh is collaborating with the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Austrian pharmaceutical company Themis Bioscience. The consortium received funding from the Coalition for Innovation in Outbreak Preparedness, a Norwegian-based organization funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and a group of governments, and is in talks with the Indian Whey Institute, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world.
Vaccine researchers at Oxford recently used animal test results shared by the Rocky Mountain Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health in Montana.
Separately, the French public health research center Inserm sponsors clinical trials with four drugs that can help treat patients with Covid-19. Trials are underway in France, with plans to quickly expand to other nations.
In some ways, the coronavirus response reflects a medical community that has long had an international reach. At Massachusetts General Hospital, a team of Harvard doctors is testing the effectiveness of inhaled nitric oxide in coronavirus patients. The research is carried out in conjunction with Xijing Hospital in China and a couple of hospitals in northern Italy. Doctors at those centers have been collaborating for years.
But coronavirus has ignited the scientific community in ways that no other outbreak or medical mystery has ever had before. That reflects the extent of the pandemic and the fact that, for many researchers, the hot zone is no longer an impoverished village in the developing world. They are their home towns.
"This is playing at home," said Professor Hill of Oxford. He has worked on vaccines against Ebola, malaria and tuberculosis, diseases that have been more frequent in Africa. "But for Covid, it's happening here."
Several scientists said the closest comparison to this moment could be the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, when scientists and doctors closed arms to fight the disease. But today's technology and the pace of information exchange dwarfs what was possible three decades ago.
As a practical matter, today's medical scientists have no choice but to study the coronavirus if they want to work. Most other laboratory investigations have been suspended due to social distancing, lockouts, or work-from-home restrictions.
The pandemic is also eroding the secret that permeates academic medical research, said Dr. Ryan Carroll, a Harvard professor of medicine who participates in the coronavirus trial there. Large and exclusive research can lead to grants, promotions and tenure, which is why scientists often work in secret, suspiciously accumulating data from potential competitors, he said.
"The ability to work collaboratively, leaving aside your personal academic progress, is occurring right now because it is a matter of survival," he said.
A small measure of openness can be found on the medRxiv and bioRxiv servers, two online archives that share academic research before they have been reviewed and published in journals. The archives have been inundated with coronavirus investigations from around the world. Despite the nationalistic tone set by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese researchers have contributed a significant portion of the coronavirus investigation available in the archive.
Although Chinese officials Initially covering the outbreak and since then using it for propaganda purposes, Chinese scientists have led global research on coronaviruses in many ways. A Chinese laboratory released the initial viral genome in January, a disclosure that formed the basis for coronavirus testing worldwide. And some of today's most promising clinical trials can trace its origins back to the earliest Chinese research on the disease.
Few areas of the world have been saved. Last year, Jamal Ahmadzadeh, an epidemiologist at Urmia University in Iran, warned that the world needed an early warning system in response to MERS, another coronavirus. No country was immune to risk, he wrote. In an email last week, while Iran was dealing with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, he wrote that defeating the virus required information exchange between laboratories and borders.
Even scientists working in fields beyond infectious diseases have been involved in the effort. Dr. Perrone, who oversees an Italian clinical trial of the immunosuppressive drug tocilizumab, is a cancer specialist. He is involved due to his experience in conducting clinical trials for the National Cancer Institute in Naples.
Dr. Perrone said the coronavirus pandemic can make medical science more nimble long after the emergency is over. Ten days after the researchers conceived the trial, the normally laborious government approval process was completed and doctors began enrolling patients, he said. "This should be a lesson for the future," he said.
While Trump has touted American pharmaceutical prowess, and large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have announced that they are funding coronavirus vaccine research, the largest pharmaceutical companies focus on drugs that they can sell year after year in rich countries, not short-lived crises centered on the developing world. Vaccine research is considered insufficiently profitable.
When Ebola captured global attention in 2014, for example, the drug giants that went after a vaccine suffered huge losses in their investments. The first vaccine, originally designed by a Canadian government laboratory and now sold by Merck, was approved for sale last year, long after the epidemic disappeared.
"Of course there are people in competition. This is the human condition, ”said Dr. Yazdan Yazdanpanah, director of infectious diseases at Inserm in France. “The important thing is to find a solution for everyone. The way to achieve this is by collaborating. "
