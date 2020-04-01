Covid-19 changed how the world does science, together

Using flag-covered memes and military terminology, the Trump administration and its Chinese counterparts have launched coronavirus research as national imperatives, sparking talk of a biotech arms race.

Scientists around the world, for the most part, have responded with a collective gaze.

"Absolutely ridiculous," said Jonathan Heeney, a Cambridge University researcher working on a coronavirus vaccine.

"This is not how things happen," said Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute in Oxford, one of the largest vaccine research centers at an academic institution.

While political leaders have closed their borders, scientists have been breaking theirs, creating a global collaboration unlike any in history. Never before, say the researchers, have so many experts in so many countries focused on one topic simultaneously and with such urgency. Almost all other investigations have been stopped.