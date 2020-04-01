COVID-19: Almost half of Lebanon now lives below the poverty line | Coronavirus pandemic news

Home Latest News COVID-19: Almost half of Lebanon now lives below the poverty line |...

The Lebanese cabinet has approved financial aid for low-income families and for those who have lost their jobs.

But the coronavirus pandemic is deepening what was already the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

About 33 percent of the population lived below the poverty line in September.

Now almost half of Lebanon has fallen below that line.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera has more than Beirut.

