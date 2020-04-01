COVID-19: Almost half of Lebanon now lives below the poverty line | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a11% %MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a12%

The Lebanese cabinet has approved financial aid for low-income families and for those who have lost their jobs.

But the coronavirus pandemic is deepening what was already the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

%MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a13% %MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a14%

About 33 percent of the population lived below the poverty line in September.

%MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a15% %MINIFYHTML54f2ec46f84c71b198d12be70448990a16%

Now almost half of Lebanon has fallen below that line.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera has more than Beirut.