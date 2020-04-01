Covered U.S. Open courts serve as temporary hospital

It was not designed for this purpose.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was not built or rebuilt to be a hospital.

But with the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) spreading worldwide, and New York City being an epicenter of the United States, its 12 indoor courts are being transformed into a 350-bed facility. The New York Post reported that it will be used, for now, to treat patients who do not have coronavirus, as the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to increase and overwhelm the city's hospitals.

"The USTA BJK BTA National Tennis Center is a public park, and it is wonderful to see where it is used to help our community in need," said the facility's namesake on Twitter. "I am proud of the USTA and everyone at the National Tennis Center for taking a step forward at this critical time."

Located in Flushing, Queens, the NTC is home to the final Grand Slam of the professional tennis season, the US Open. USA Normally held the last week of August through the first week of September, the tournament is still slated to happen, though no one knows if it really happens.

On Tuesday, six of the indoor courts, which are routinely used as practice courts during the tournament and while serving the community year-round, were converted to a 100-bed facility, with the remaining beds raised more. late in the week and will open next week.

"It's an incredibly small part, but it's the least we can do," COO Danny Zausner said via the tournament website. “(One of the hardest hit hospitals), Elmhurst Hospital in Queens is a stone's throw from the tennis center. For us to be in the local community where our hands are tied, but to support the local community and help ease some of the pressure from Elmhurst Hospital it is a great thing for us to help in any way we can. "

The Louis Armstrong Stadium, which reopened in 2018 after the original building was demolished and replaced by a retractable roof, will serve as a food distribution site. The second largest court, after Arthur Ashe Stadium, will provide up to 25,000 meal packages consisting of two days of breakfast, lunch and dinner for patients, workers and children.

"If you want to say that the glass is half empty, you would say that these tennis courts symbolize what we are going through now," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We would all like to go back to the times when things were normal and people played tennis. We all feel that, I am sorry. We miss it and it is sad, but we also know that this crisis will not continue forever. It will be very intense, but thank God it will be brief. "

"Right here at the Billie Jean King Center, named after someone who is a hero to many of us, I think it is very appropriate," he added.

"I think Billie Jean would agree that this place will be a place to save lives."