Couple donates flowers after wedding canceled due to coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

– A bride in Georgia who was forced to cancel her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned her disappointment into a kind gesture.

Brookhaven's Megan Hevner was ready to get married at Atlanta Athletic Club on March 28 when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"We had to make the difficult decision two or three weeks ago," he told WAGA. "We did not want to put anyone at risk."

Hevner and his fiancé, Daniel, canceled their country club wedding and decided to hold a small ceremony at their home alone with their family and the wedding party.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued to worsen, Megan and Daniel decided to cancel their wedding entirely. But it was too late to cancel the flowers and they ended up with about 10 beautiful arrangements delivered to their home.

Not knowing what to do with the flowers, she turned to social media.

"I know that most hospitals do not accept flowers at this time, but if someone knows someone who is elderly, ill, or just needs a little encouragement, please let us know and we will leave a bouquet of flowers on our porch," she wrote on Instagram. .

Hevner left various arrangements at the hospice in Atlanta, where his grandmother is recovering from a fall. He also donated them to ambulance workers who transferred his grandmother to the facility.

Some of the other arrangements were for local nurses and health workers, as well as for a young mother fighting cancer.

"During this time, everyone is suffering," he said. "It is a time when we can come together. It is time to be compassionate. It is time to meet."

Fortunately, the couple was able to reschedule their Atlanta Athletic Club wedding for August.