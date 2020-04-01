Costco will limit entry to 2 people per membership card – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Warehouse giant Costco announced Wednesday that it will begin limiting the number of people who can enter its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Friday, Cost will only allow two people per membership card to enter their warehouses at once. That applies to households, for example, that bring more than two family members to the store.

"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," the company said in a statement.

Costco, more than other supermarkets because of how it sells items in bulk, has seen massive lines in recent weeks as Californians have ordered to stay in their homes to stock up on essential items like toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

Due to the panic purchase, Costco was forced to put a limit on the amount of essential items that customers can buy. It also prohibited the return of recently hoarded items, such as toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant wipes, water, rice, and lysol.

Grocery stores across the region have enacted similar measures in an attempt to promote social distancing and keep their employees safe, such as reducing hours, having special morning hours reserved for seniors only, as well as limiting the total number. of people allowed in your store at one time.