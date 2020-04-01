Coronavirus vaccine may come from a British tobacco company, everywhere – BGR

The race for a coronavirus vaccine continues as biotech companies worldwide have stepped up their efforts.

A promising British American Tobacco plant-based vaccine is undergoing preclinical testing.

A coronavirus vaccine is vital as the death toll from coronavirus continues to rise and is now approaching 45,000.

Tobacco companies are generally known to ruin lives and not save them, so you may be surprised to learn that the London-based tobacco company British American Tobacco has been busy working on a coronavirus vaccine. Specifically, British American Tobacco has a biotech subsidiary, thanks to a complex history of acquisitions and mergers, called Kentucky BioProcessing, which it believes may have a solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released today, the company said it is working on a vaccine that will be based in part on ingredients extracted from tobacco-related plants. What is particularly interesting is that the company applies various processes to plants to make proteins that they would not otherwise make.

The New York Times He notes that the vaccine "uses a cloned part of the COVID-19 gene sequence to create an antigen that is then inserted into tobacco plants for reproduction."

British American Tobacco says its vaccine is undergoing preclinical testing and we can only hope that such testing will yield some positive results. In fact, with the global death toll from the coronavirus now approaching 45,000, the race to find a vaccine has only escalated in recent weeks.

Kentucky BioProcessing says that if their vaccine proves to be effective, they could make up to 3 million doses per week. What's more, the company said it is developing the vaccine as a non-profit initiative, which means we will hopefully avoid a scenario where some people won't be able to afford a vaccine if one is developed.

While the idea of ​​a tobacco company presenting a vaccine sounds far-fetched, Kentucky BioProcessing has in the past worked on promising treatments for other viruses like Ebola.

In a statement about the company's ongoing investigation, British American Tobacco's Dr. David O & # 39; Reilly said:

Vaccine development is complex and challenging work, but we believe we have made significant progress with our tobacco plant technology platform and are ready to work with governments and all stakeholders to help win the war against COVID-19. . We fully align ourselves with the request of the United Nations for a comprehensive approach by society to combat global problems. KBP has been exploring alternative uses of the tobacco plant for some time. One of these alternative uses is the development of plant-based vaccines. We are committed to contributing to the global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 using this technology.

The company hopes to start full clinical trials as soon as possible and has been busy talking to the governing health agencies in the US. USA And in Europe about that. We've seen many companies tout promising coronavirus vaccines in the past few weeks, but we can only hope that Kentucky BioProcessing is really working on something that could well hit the market sooner rather than later.

