Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 1, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota rose to 12. Meanwhile, hospitals such as Essentia Health began cutting down on nonmedical staff as elective surgeries declined amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, there are nearly 200,000 cases of COVID-19, and in the country's epicenter, New York City, more than 1,000 people have died.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • 6 am .: Investigators say at least 865 people died in the United States from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Those deaths increased the death toll in the United States to more than 4,080.

