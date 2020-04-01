Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 1, 2020 – Up News Info

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota rose to 12. Meanwhile, hospitals such as Essentia Health began cutting down on nonmedical staff as elective surgeries declined amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, there are nearly 200,000 cases of COVID-19, and in the country's epicenter, New York City, more than 1,000 people have died.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic: