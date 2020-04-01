Coronavirus: Premier League and London Championship clubs asked Sadiq Khan for help | Football news





Sadiq Khan has asked the Premier League and London Championship clubs for help during the coronavirus pandemic

The Mayor of London has written to the Premier League and Championship clubs in the capital requesting their help in the fight against the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML6273c859d0829bed6b3f2452f7c0ad1211% %MINIFYHTML6273c859d0829bed6b3f2452f7c0ad1212%

Top-tier soccer and EFL has been suspended since March 19 in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.

The London pandemic has been badly affected and the City Council, in collaboration with colleagues from the NHS, believes that football clubs can help provide access to facilities, accommodation and clinically trained staff.

Many are already working in the community, and Sadiq Khan has written to nine clubs in the capital's two main divisions to ask for support from the NHS during these "unprecedented times."

"London is currently at the forefront of the UK's response to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and the Greater London Authority (GLA) is working hard to help support the NHS in London," the Mayor of London wrote to the clubs. .

Wembley was enlightened with the NHS to thank him for his work during the pandemic.

"While the NHS is doing a fantastic job responding to the crisis, the NHS staff is already feeling the added stress and that is why we must give them the time, space and support they need to save Londoners' lives. "

"I am clear that I will do my best to support the capital during the coronavirus crisis and that means giving the NHS the vital resources it needs to treat those in need. This is where I hope London football clubs can help."

Khan added: "I do not take such requests lightly and appreciate that this is a great question in what is currently a challenging and uncertain time for many of London's football clubs."

"However, I am clear that we must all come together and do what we can to support the NHS and protect the lives of Londoners in these difficult circumstances."

Tottenham has offered its stadium to the NHS: it is already being used to support vulnerable people

Khan wrote to Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and West Ham, along with championship teams Brentford, Fulham, Charlton, Millwall and QPR.

Tottenham did not receive a letter in this round, as they are already working with the City Council, while Watford was not contacted as they are outside the Greater London area.

The Mayor of London said in a statement: "As we work together to address the threat of the coronavirus, the community spirit of London football clubs has shone. Many have already offered support and are helping the response in their local communities.

"This week, I have written to the Premier League and Capital Championship clubs describing what they can do to help our fantastic NHS and I am grateful for the tremendously positive response we have received."