Coronavirus pandemic threatens Bangladesh's garment industry | Coronavirus pandemic news

The coronavirus pandemic threatens the jobs of more than a million factory workers in Bangladesh.
It is the second largest producer of clothing and textiles in the world after China, and the industry drives the country's economy.
Companies around the world have already canceled orders of more than $ 2 billion, and workers are concerned.
Tanvir Chowdhury of Al Jazeera reports from Dhaka.
