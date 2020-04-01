Coronavirus pandemic threatens Bangladesh's garment industry | Coronavirus pandemic news

The coronavirus pandemic threatens the jobs of more than a million factory workers in Bangladesh.

It is the second largest producer of clothing and textiles in the world after China, and the industry drives the country's economy.

%MINIFYHTML3106e6d50fa224ff9dde2e9ea37b03cb11% %MINIFYHTML3106e6d50fa224ff9dde2e9ea37b03cb12%

Companies around the world have already canceled orders of more than $ 2 billion, and workers are concerned.

Tanvir Chowdhury of Al Jazeera reports from Dhaka.