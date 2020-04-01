Coronavirus nurse leaves after hospital refused to give protective mask!

MTO News learned that a nurse on the front line of the Coronavirus battle in Chicago was forced to quit her job yesterday.

The nurse, who follows the name of Nurse.iv on Instagram, yesterday published a message with tears in her eyes to her family and friends on the social media platform. According to her, the hospital where she worked refused to give masks to nurses, even those who worked with patients with coronavirus. And then she quit.

She explained, "I went to work and I was assigned a Covid patient [19], inside a dedicated Covid unit [19] [in the hospital]." He added: "None of the nurses in the unit wear masks, not even surgical masks."

So the nurse decided to use her own mask, to protect herself. She explained, "I had my own m95, I told my manager: I know we are short on supplies, but let me protect myself."

The nurse was told to remove the mask. But she decided to leave her job instead.

With the coronavirus ravaging the United States, we need all the nurses.