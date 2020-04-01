Coronavirus nurse leaves after hospital refused to give protective mask!

Bradley Lamb
MTO News learned that a nurse on the front line of the Coronavirus battle in Chicago was forced to quit her job yesterday.

The nurse, who follows the name of Nurse.iv on Instagram, yesterday published a message with tears in her eyes to her family and friends on the social media platform. According to her, the hospital where she worked refused to give masks to nurses, even those who worked with patients with coronavirus. And then she quit.

