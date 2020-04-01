Coronavirus: NBA, union negotiating player pay plan in case regular season games are canceled | NBA News

The NBA and the players' association are discussing withholding player pay in the event regular-season games are canceled, ESPN reported Tuesday night.

According to the report, the parties are discussing withholding up to 25 percent of the players' remaining wages in a league surety deposit, allowing players and owners to share some of the financial loss if the league does not Complete a full game of 82 regular season games.

The NBA suspended the game indefinitely on the night of March 11, shortly after learning that Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) requires players to lose approximately one percent of their salary for each game canceled by a force majeure provision, which is triggered when a contract cannot be honored due to unforeseen circumstances. A pandemic is one of those circumstances in the NBA CBA.

According to ESPN, force majeure is automatically activated when games are canceled.

The report noted that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, Michele Roberts, and a group of attorneys have discussed plans to prepare players in the event they lose money from the lost games.

The report also stated that if there is no plan set for April 15, players will receive their full payment for the game, but would have to pay back later if the games are canceled, with the amount due determined by a formula based on each The player's team and their own salary.

The league is trying to avoid a scenario where it would be forced to seek payment from players, a momentum behind the sides trying to come to an agreement now.

ESPN He reported Thursday that NBA executives, including Silver, received a 20 percent pay cut in response to the shutdown.

