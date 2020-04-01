Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
The UN secretary-general says that the coronavirus represents the most serious threat to humanity since World War II.
-
The federal government emergency stock of masks, gloves, and gowns is nearly empty.
-
Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament, is canceled for this year.
-
Florida, a large reservation, issues a statewide home stay order
Experts have long been watching Florida as a time bomb in the coronavirus pandemic, because it has so many older residents (a quarter of the population is over 60) and receives so many visitors from around the world (125 million per year), especially at this time of year.
Still, for weeks, Governor Ron DeSantis resisted calls for the kinds of general restrictions imposed elsewhere to curb the virus. Following President Trump's example, DeSantis sought to minimize the pandemic and keep it at bay by deterring visitors from hot spots like New York City and New Orleans.
But the state's case count continued to rise, and images of its crowded beaches and spring parties drew increasing criticism. Frustrated local officials began to impose their own restrictions.
Mr. DeSantis finally changed his mind and issued a state order to stay home on Wednesday after a phone call with Mr. Trump. A day earlier, the White House had warned that 100,000 or more people could die in the United States. USA Before the pandemic crisis, and on Sunday, Trump extended the federal guidelines for social distancing until the end of April.
Developments of the scientific community.
The urgency of the crisis has led to a new level of Global scientific collaboration: never have so many experts in so many countries focused simultaneously on one topic. What we know about the virus and how to treat it expands every day.
We are also learning much more about what no know exactly who has the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believe that up to 25 percent of infected people may show no symptoms, significantly more than previous estimates.
"This helps explain how quickly this virus continues to spread across the country," the agency's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told NPR on Tuesday.
Also, research in China has found a high false-negative rate: About 30 percent of people who get tested and told they are negative may actually have the virus. It may be necessary to test twice to be sure.
In an article for The Times, Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a professor of medicine at Yale, suggests that "if you have had probable exposures and the symptoms suggest Covid-19 infection, you probably have it, even if your test is negative."
Some good news on drug trials: A small study of 62 patients in China with mild cases showed promising results for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine: the patients who received it seemed to get over their symptoms faster.
And doctors around the world noted that some Covid-19 patients seemed to experience "cytokine storms," which is when their immune systems were still enraged after the virus was defeated. That led them to try the drug tocilizumab, with early signs of success. The F.D.A. has passed the tests in the US USA
Zoom is the panopticon of the pandemic
The Zoom video conferencing app has become a key element in the lives of millions of Americans who take refuge in their homes and use it to connect to work, school, family, friends, worship services and happy hours. digital. But recent reports raise questions about the company's security and privacy practices.
Motherboard reported last week that the Zoom iPhone app was sending user data to Facebook, even if the user did not have a Facebook account. (Zoom said it would remove the tracking software.)
The New York attorney general requested information from the company this week about its security practices and noted the previous security flaws "that could allow malicious third parties, among other things, to gain surreptitious access to consumer webcams." .
Another problem is "zoombombing,quot;, when trolls hijack meetings to display graphic or disturbing images. The Boston office of the F.B.I. It issued a warning about the practice this week after several Massachusetts schools reported that the classes had been dubbed pornography, white supremacist images, and threatening language.
Jennifer St. Sume, a PhD student in Washington, attended a virtual book club that lasted only 30 minutes before someone started displaying graphic content on the screen. "If I'm going to be asked to live at Zoom University or Zoom Tavern, then I want to know that it's safe for everyone," he said.
If you are organizing meetingsZoom has tips and advice for avoiding collisions. Or you can switch to a competing service, such as Google Hangouts, Facebook Messenger, Apple FaceTime, or Marco Polo. And here is our best advice for having a great video meeting.
Detailed case maps for each state
The Times is now collecting county-by-county data on coronavirus infections and deaths, with a dedicated page for each state. You can find yours here.
Hot spots
-
I ran, which has more than 47,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths, said that the US-backed trade sanctions are worsening its outbreak and called on the United Nations to lift them.
-
Twenty eight Texas College students who traveled to Mexico together for spring break have now tested positive.
-
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines He threatened that police and the military would shoot people protesting the nation's closure orders.
-
The President of BrazilJair Bolsonaro is the only important world leader who continues to question the need for social distancing measures. He said that Brazilians could weather the pandemic because they could be submerged in sewage and "catch nothing."
What you can do
Keep walking. Even if it's just around your living room. Taking 4,000 more steps a day, even slow, slow steps, can significantly lower your risk of dying prematurely from heart disease, cancer and other causes, a new study found.
Designate a set of "underwear,quot;. Taking your shoes off when you get home and changing into clothes you don't wear outdoors is a good idea. When washing clothes, wear gloves if you can, then clean the basket and use the highest possible temperature for the water.
Travel without going anywhere. Obtain Vicarious holiday sensations on your TV with these 18 international thrillers, comedies, dramas and documentaries.
Get into the games. If you're not a video player, or it's been a while since you picked a controller, our guide is packed with tips for exploring the world of interactive entertainment. We even suggest the best games based on your interests.
Join our DealBook team to chat
The writers and editors behind DealBook will host a virtual discussion with Maggie Haberman, our White House correspondent, about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis Thursday at 11 a.m. EST. R.S.V.P. to join them here.
What else are we following?
-
The Trump administration decided not to reopen Healthcare.gov's Affordable Care Act markets for new clients, which would have made it easier for people who recently lost their jobs to get health insurance.
-
From licking objects to coughing up people or deliberately violating the six-foot rule, coronavirus agitators are on the move, and often face dire consequences.
-
In the United States, people are accumulating toilet paper and clogging sewer systems with wipes of all kinds. Is it time for Americans to hug the bidet?
-
On Tech, a new Times newsletter, will explore how technology is transforming our lives and our world. See the first edition, which asks if the Internet has become more pleasant during the pandemic.
What are you doing
I sent a Nintendo Switch Lite to my 80-year-old mother who must take refuge on her own. My teenage children taught their grandmother how to set it up and play through FaceTime and now they keep her company while playing "Animal Crossing,quot; virtually.
– Jeff F., Connecticut
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
