Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Developments of the scientific community.

The urgency of the crisis has led to a new level of Global scientific collaboration: never have so many experts in so many countries focused simultaneously on one topic. What we know about the virus and how to treat it expands every day.

We are also learning much more about what no know exactly who has the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believe that up to 25 percent of infected people may show no symptoms, significantly more than previous estimates.

"This helps explain how quickly this virus continues to spread across the country," the agency's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, told NPR on Tuesday.

Also, research in China has found a high false-negative rate: About 30 percent of people who get tested and told they are negative may actually have the virus. It may be necessary to test twice to be sure.

In an article for The Times, Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a professor of medicine at Yale, suggests that "if you have had probable exposures and the symptoms suggest Covid-19 infection, you probably have it, even if your test is negative."

Some good news on drug trials: A small study of 62 patients in China with mild cases showed promising results for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine: the patients who received it seemed to get over their symptoms faster.

And doctors around the world noted that some Covid-19 patients seemed to experience "cytokine storms," ​​which is when their immune systems were still enraged after the virus was defeated. That led them to try the drug tocilizumab, with early signs of success. The F.D.A. has passed the tests in the US USA