Coronavirus in Minnesota: UnitedHealth Group chefs now cook from home for "loaves and fish,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (WCC0 – The demand for food assistance is increasing as a result of this outbreak.

SNAP referrals have doubled since March 13, and Second Harvest is distributing 350,000 pounds of food, which is more than they did at this time last year.

According to CEO Brett Edelson, around two dozen chefs at the Compass Group typically prepare food for thousands of UnitedHealth Group employees in the company's coffee shops, but many now work in their home kitchens.

"Our chefs no longer cook for our employees, so we came up with the idea of ​​how we can help chefs help others." Edelson said.

Its chefs, including Robert Schoonover, will now cook 21,000 meals per week that will go to the bread and fish meal distribution sites in the Twin Cities.

"This is just a blessing to go back to the kitchen and also give back to the community," Schoonover said.

Edelson says he has never seen anything like this before.

"I think it is because the people involved know how great the need is," he said.

Loaves and Fishes generally serves 30,000 meals per week, but that number has nearly quadrupled to 114,000 meals in the past seven days.

"Knowing that our associates can feed their families in a safe environment and continue to do what they love every day is incredible," Schoonover said. "Feed others, I mean, there is no better gift, right?"

Wendy Bloomer says she also feels privileged to be in her current situation.

"I'm kind of a weekly salary girl, and it's good to know that I have a salary coming in," Bloomer said.

The effort also keeps these two dozen hourly employees working and practicing social distancing in the comfort of their own kitchens.

"One of the coolest things I heard today when I was with the team is that one of the employees said," You are helping me do what I do best, "said Edelson.

UnitedHealth Group will continue this for eight weeks and will then re-evaluate the need. Authorities say it will cost $ 1 million to do so.

